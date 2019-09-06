|
|
Alair McCarty
8/10/1945 - 8/31/2019
Alair Anne McCarty of Cottage Grove died on August 31, 2019, at the age of 74.She was born in Bagley, MN on August 10, 1945 to parents Arvid and Wilma (Lundmark) Nyleen. She graduated from Cottage Grove High School in 1963 and attended some college. She worked for Western Auto, and then Bohemia Realty and Century 21, retiring in 2018. She worked in the real estate industry for 40 years. Alair enjoyed golf, bowling, and playing Bunco.
She liked to collect bells and angels. She grew flowers in her flower beds, did calligraphy, enjoyed knitting, and was a seamstress who sewed wedding dresses. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Alair was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cottage Grove, the Cottage Grove Emblem Club, Board of Realtors, and Cottage Grove Recreation Association for many years. She received numerous awards from the Board of Realtors. She married Mike McCarty on September 5, 1964 at the Cottage Grove First Presbyterian Church. This would have been their 55th Wedding Anniversary. She is survived by her husband, Mike McCarty; daughters Sally (Dan) Sjostrom of Toledo, OR and Angie McCarty of Cottage Grove; sons, Mike (Tina) McCarty of Cashmere, WA and Pat McCarty of Creswell, OR; sisters, Sharen (Wes) Shenk, Loretta (Phil) Bishop, Ardelle Carlton; brother-in-law Bob (Carolyn) McCarty;11 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arvid and Wilma Nyleen, and brother, Gordon Nyleen. A Celebration of Life will be at Trinity Lutheran church on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 3:00 PM. Arrangements are in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel in Cottage Grove.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019