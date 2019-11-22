|
|
Alan Anderson
2/15/1951 - 11/12/2019
Alan John Anderson, 68, of Sun City, AZ, passed away from cancer November 12, 2019. He was born in Eugene on February 15, 1951.
As a Tailor and Fashion Designer he was trained in Italy. His Eugene based work was well known throughout the region and beyond. He served as the On-Location Wardrobe Coordinator for Universal Studios, with film credits including Animal House (1978) and How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980). He was a Realtor in Phoenix with The TK Group of Home Smart.
Alan is remembered in love by his spouse William (Bill) Shaw; brother David Anderson (Bend) and cousin Cheryl Powell (Sun City, AZ).
He is predeceased by his parents: John C Anderson and Dixie C. Anderson.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Sun City, AZ after the Holiday season. For more information please reach out to Bill at [email protected]
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019