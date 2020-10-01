Alan C. Graves
09/07/1929 - 08/19/2020
Alan died on 8/19/2020 at the age of 90. Alan was born in Eugene, OR to George D. Graves and Eva Elizabeth (Stevens) Graves on September 7, 1929. He was a lifetime resident of Eugene, except for a stint in the Army, and a short time in Port Tobacco, Maryland. He attended High School at Eugene High School, class of 1947. Alan was a co-owner of Graves Music & Art store. He served in the US Army and Reserves for 12 years, attaining the rank of Master Sergeant. In 1960, he met and then married his wife, Ruth M. Voegele. Alan was active in Boy Scouts along with his three sons. He was awarded the Vigil Honor in the Order of Arrow (BSA) and also the Beaver award, the highest award at the Council level in the Boy Scouts.
During his time at the Music store, in 1964 he attended training with IBM Computer Company, and installing the IBM system 3 Computer, the first of many mid-sized computers for small businesses. He then was employed at Valley Wholesale as DP Manager, installing and programming a system 32 computer. After 5 years he left to form a group of "third party" programmers, and later as a sole proprietor, programming many computers for businesses throughout Oregon, Olympia WA, and Naperville IL. He retired from there in 2004.
During a period, from 1946, he also was active in his "hobby and part-time avocation" of disc (phonograph records) recording, opening Graves Recording Service as a part-time endeavor, closing in 1970 when the Music store, known as Music West, merged and then moved their HQ to Bellevue, WA.
When his sons, while in high school became interested in sound and theater, his hobby re-emerged, re-opening a "dub" studio where he recorded tapes and CD's supplied to him by various musicians and hobbyists, to vinyl in stereo on his Scully record lathe. He also researched the History of the Presto Recording Company (1934-1960) hosting a web site, writing a book. He was active in obtaining old Presto Recorders, rejuvenating and then selling them.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years; sons: Richard (Susan), David, Christopher; daughter Jill; and 9 grandchildren. No Services are planned. You may contribute to the Tsisqan Lodge NOAC fund of the Order of Arrow c/o Boy Scouts of America, Eugene, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy