Albert Fonfara
12-12-42 - 8-1-20
Albert Louis Fonfara, 77, passed away at his home in Eugene, Or. on Aug. 1, 2020. Al was born Dec. 12, 1942 to Leo and Eileen Fonfara in Omaha, Ne. He was the second of nine children.
After graduating high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy "so he could finally have his own bed."
He served his country during the Viet Nam war, enlisting in 1961 and receiving an honorable discharge in 1967. He was in the naval reserves until 1973.
He met his wife, Marlene Ann Thomas, on a blind date and they were married Sept. 13, 1974 in Omaha. They were delighted to be blessed by the birth of their only child, Matthew Tyler, in 1986.
At the time of their marriage Al was employed by Campbell's Soup Company as a maintenance supervisor in Tecumseh, Ne. In 1979 they moved to Eugene where he was employed by Chef Francisco as director and then VP of Engineering. His job required much traveling throughout the U.S. to design and oversee the installation or reconfiguration of food processing facilities in their various plants. He also went to Ireland and the U.K. to inspect possible new acquisitions by parent company John Labatt Foods of Canada. After the Chef Francisco plant was closed in Eugene he did consulting work for a number of years.
Al is survived by wife Marlene, son Matt and Sami Jo, and the love of his life, granddaughter McCayla Fonfara. He is also survived by sisters Shirley Vondorn, Eileen Dail, and Mary Allen all of Omaha, brothers Dan of Lincoln, Mike of Omaha, and Marty of Anthom, AZ and many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Terry and Leo and two nieces, Shirley and Jill.
Cremation was arranged by Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic a private funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's church followed by interment at Rest-Haven Memorial Park.
