Albert Lundberg
1932 - 2020
Albert Lundberg
12/27/1932 - 11/17/2020
Albert (Al) Lundberg passed away November 17, 2020 at the age of 87 in a single car accident. Al was born in Allegany, Oregon to Swedish immigrant Per Osian (Oscar) Lundberg and Signa Stamsos on December 27, 1932. He graduated high school from Coos River High. After high school, Al attended Oregon Technical Institute where he earned an Associate degree in diesel mechanics. Al married Janice Mary Hodgin on January 18, 1951, and were married until her death in 1984. Al and Janice settled in Oakridge Oregon where they raised their family of one daughter and two sons. Al owned A & E Machine Shop until he retired. Working was a hobby to Al who enjoyed working in his home shop in his free time. He also enjoyed outdoor activities with his family such as water and snow skiing, hunting and camp outs with good friends. He is fondly remembered as the leader of campfire songs, singing and playing the guitar.
On December 28, 1985, Al married Barbara Paulson. They made their home along the McKenzie River in Springfield, Oregon. Al and Barbara frequently hosted family get togethers and parties for their friends. They both shared a love of classic cars and music was an important part of their lives. Al was on the board of the Traditional Jazz Society of Oregon, (TJSO) and often participated in a Dixie Land Jazz group in which Al played the banjo. Some of their most treasured memories come from those jazz get togethers. Al and Barbara enjoyed motor home trips with friends as they toured the United States. Al was also a member of the Oakridge Jacyees and the Springfield BPOE.
Al is survived by his wife Barbara Paulson Lundberg, his children Diana Cornacchia, Brad and Scott Lundberg, step daughters, Lorinda Paulson and Diane Paulson, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. His stepson Kevin Paulson preceded him in death.
A family graveside service will be held at Springfield Memorial Gardens on
December 9, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Springfield Memorial Gardens/Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
7305 Main St
Springfield, OR 97478
(541) 746-5311
