Alden Beckett
June 26, 1930 - October 18, 2019
Alden Beckett went to be with Jesus Friday, October 18th from complications of a stroke. He was 89.
Al was born in Grenada, California to Ray and Evelyn Beckett. He is proceeded in death by 3 older sisters: Myrtle Fiser, Virginia Booher and Wilda (Billie) Huff. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1948 and served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years, where he was stationed in Hawaii.
He met the love of his life, Ann at a peach stand in Springfield. Ann and Al were married for 67 years. He is survived by Ann and their 2 sons: Mathew, Tim, his wife Janice, and 5 grandchildren: Julie, Jordan, Dusty, Danny and Casey. Their first son Alden (Chris) preceded him in death.
He worked tirelessly to provide and care for his family at Weyerhaueser in Springfield, banking in southern California and many other jobs. He was a successful realtor/broker and owned Al Beckett and Associates Realty. After his retirement he worked hard at having fun, being husband, dad and beloved Grandpa.
He was active in his Church, Faith Center in Eugene and then Springfield.
He will be greatly missed by his family, but we know we will see him again.
Remembrances can be made to the City of Refuge International Orphanage C/O Springfield Faith Center.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019