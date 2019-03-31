|
Aldine Rubinstein Aldine C. Rubinstein of Cottage Grove, Oregon, passed into the great beyond on February 15, 2019. She was 94.
1924 - 2019
Born in 1924 to William and Pearl (Kringel) Chubb, Aldine was raised in North Muskegon, Michigan. In the 1940's, she was a tap dancer in nightclubs on the West Coast. In New York City, she worked as an usherette at the legendary City Center theater and graduated from Hunter College where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She married Harold Rubinstein in 1954, and they raised their family in Oakland, New Jersey.
In the 1960's, Aldine watched Richard Hittleman's Yoga for Health television program, and she practiced yoga for the rest of her life. She and Harold listened to Alan Watts' early radio lectures on Eastern philosophy and later studied the work of various spiritual teachers. They were also involved in politics and environmental issues. Aldine and Harold retired to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, where she studied Hawaiian dance and bodywork techniques. After Harold's death, Aldine moved to Eugene and continued to be active politically, tabling at public events and perennially writing postcards to her elected officials to concisely voice her opinion.
Aldine was unfailingly kind and generous in encouraging and supporting her extended family and friends – and everyone she met – to eat natural foods, take yoga classes, explore meditation, try bodywork therapies and read books, many of which she provided, about all the issues in which she was interested.
Aldine was preceded in death by her husband Harold Rubinstein and her sister Barbara Ross. She is survived by three children, three grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
A private service will take place in May, and her ashes will be spread under her favorite apple tree.
A very special thank you to the compassionate and wonderful people from Sacred Heart Hospice.
