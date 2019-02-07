|
Alfred Lee Lanz
June 3, 1943 -
February 2, 2019
Alfred Lee Lanz was born June 3, 1943 in Eugene, OR to Fred and Drotha Lanz. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 2, 2019 in Albany, OR after a long but courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Dona Jo; his brother, Eugene of Creswell, OR; his sister Betty Littlejohn and her husband D.L. of Eugene; his daughters Beverly Gates and husband Gary of Graham, WA and Mandy McGuire and her husband Pat of Lorane, OR. He was preceded in death by his daughter Wendy in 2005. He welcomed into the family step-son, Tom and wife Misty of Kalispell, MT and his step-daughter, Samra and husband Rob of Sisters, OR. He also loved and was survived by his grandchildren Christopher, Garrett, and Aaron who he helped raise after Wendy's death, Bryan, Brandon, Dylan, Shelby, Zachary, Mallory, Cade, Logan, Sophie, Savannah, and Allie. He also had 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Noon, Saturday, February 9th for family at Miller Cemetery in Scio, OR. A memorial service for everyone will follow at 1:00 PM, at the Scio Baptist Church with a potluck following. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 7, 2019