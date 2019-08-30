Home

Aleta Merle Faulhaber Rogers Briles


1933 - 2019
6/24/1933 - 08/27/2019
Aleta Merle Faulhaber, Rogers, Briles born June 24th, 1933 died August 27th, 2019 at Life Center of Post Falls, Idaho. She lived in Veneta, Oregon most of her life. She was the granddaughter of Edmond Hunter, one of the founders of Veneta, Oregon. She was the niece of Veneta Vincent, the women whose name the town was named after.
She is survived by seven daughters Judy, Sandi, Vickie, Alita Lynette, Carissa, Karalie, and Kristi, two sons Randy and Kevin, and husband Russel Briles. Husband Walter Charles father of her children, and one son Douglas Charles preceded her in death. She had 35 grandchildren, 82 great grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019
