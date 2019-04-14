|
Alexander Robert McBirney Alexander Robert McBirney passed away at River Bend Hospital on April 7 after suffering from a stroke. He was 94 years old.
July 18, 1924 -
April 7, 2019
He was born July 18, 1924 in Sacramento California to Alexander Earle McBirney and Laura Anderson. He settled in Eugene 54 years ago with his wife Carmen and four children, and worked as a professor in the Department of Volcanology at the University of Oregon. During his long career he carried out extensive research in the field of igneous petrology, and published numerous articles and academic books.
His passion for traveling was enhanced by his knowledge of French, Spanish and German, which allowed him to work extensively abroad with many renowned scientists. He even translated some books and articles from German and French into English.
Apart from his scholarly achievements, he was a man of many talents: cabinetmaking, model trains, book binding, and Freemasonry to name a few. Even in his retirement he always kept busy, entertaining his friends and family, and enjoying life with his wife in the house that he had built in 1967.
He is survived by his wife, Carmen in Eugene, daughter Anne (Rihda) of France, and grandsons Mathieu and Andre (Mona and son Casper) of LA; Christine (Kevin) and grandson Chris of Eugene, daughter-in law Karlen of Sandpoint, Idaho, and granddaughter Margaux in Seattle. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sons, Martin and Richard.
A memorial service will be held Saturday April 20 at 4:00 PM at the Hope Abbey at the Eugene Masonic Cemetery, at University Street and 26th Avenue.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 14, 2019