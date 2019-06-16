|
Alice Noel Heiney passed away Thursday, May 23rd at the age of 101, surrounded by family and friends at Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend in Springfield, OR.
Alice Bryan Noel Heiney
1918 - 2019
Born January 2nd, 1918, to Harvey and Bessie Jones Bryan on their homestead in Bacca County, Colorado. She was delivered by her oldest sister and father and was the youngest of 11 children.
Alice graduated from Springfield High School in Springfield, Colorado. She worked at the Remington Arms Ammunition Factory in Denver, Colorado during WWII, inspecting bullets. She was a member of Rosie the Riveters and went with other members to local high schools to talk about their time as Riveters.
She met her first husband, Edward Noel, working in the food service industry in Pomona, California in 1947. After marrying and working together in three states, they moved to Oregon in 1960. Their last restaurant was the Seven Gables Inn in Cottage Grove, OR, which they sold in 1975. She worked over 50 years as a waitress. After retiring, she and her husband worked for Fay Stewart as caretakers. Edward Noel passed away in 1984.
She married Russell Heiney in 1987, who passed away in 2001.
Alice had a deep faith in God through out her life. She knew suffering in other and herself, knew life and death like no other and was quiet in her suffering and care giving. She believed that laughter is what keep her alive for 101 years.
Survivors include two children Dr. Marshall Noel and Carroll Noel, 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Her oldest child, Alice Elaine Noel Kitcher, preceded her in death.
The memorial service will be at 3:00 pm on June 29th at the Living Faith Assembly, 467 S. 10th St., Cottage Grove Oregon 97424.
