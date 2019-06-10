|
Alice Crane Verret passed away on May 19, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Alice was born in 1930 in Boston, Massachusetts, to William Bradford Crane and Harriet Paige Kimball Crane. She grew up in Ferndale, California with her brothers Bill and Frank. While attending Humboldt State University she met Joseph U. Verret, a fisheries student with whom she shared interests in the great outdoors, classical music, and much more. They married in June 1950. They moved from California to southeastern Idaho, near Pocatello, in 1956, where they owned and operated a private trout farm for 19 years, along with raising their four children, Joyce, Cathy, Debbie and Greg.
1975, Alice, Joe and Greg moved to Oregon, where Joe was involved in salmon culture for Oregon Aqua Foods in Newport and then, in 1977, Springfield. Alice was active in Ebbert United Methodist Church, women's circle and choir; OSU Extension study group; Boy Scouts; and their neighborhood association. She was healthy, active and adventurous into her 80's, when Parkinson's disease began to affect her. She was able to remain in her home thanks to the loving support and commitment of family and extraordinary caregivers and neighborhood friends.
Alice's loves were her husband Joe, their four children and two grandchildren, classical music, horses, flyfishing, hiking, camping. She was a generous, kind, compassionate lady. She loved cooking and baking and caring for her family and friends. Always ready with a warm laugh and sparkle in her eyes, a kind word, and advice if asked for…her non-judgemental nature was an inspiration. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 29, 2-4pm at the Adult Activity Center in Island Park, 215 W. C St., in Springfield. In place of gifts or flowers, donations are suggested to two of Alice's most treasured non-profits: KWAX FM 91.1 and the McKenzie River Trust.
