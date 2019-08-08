|
Alice Elizabeth Phillips
7/31/1934 - 8/1/2019
Alice E. Phillips passed away August 1, 2019, after a long illness. Alice was born in Dallas, Oregon, to parents, Mariah and Otis Miller. She had one brother, Wes Miller. Alice's family moved to Toledo, Oregon, where Alice spent her childhood and where she grew a love for the ocean that stayed with her the rest of her life. She graduated from Toledo High School, where she made many lifelong friends.
Alice married Virgil Phillips, August 26, 1952. Though they had no children of their own, they nurtured and loved so many kids along the way. Alice and Virgil have lived in Springfield, Oregon, for many years. Alice retired after 28 years from Sacred Heart hospital in the admitting office, where she was a supervisor- a job she loved and excelled at.
Alice loved travel, camping, fishing, and family fun. She was a member of the Springfield Seventh Day Adventist Church. She is survived by her husband, Virgil, and many extended family members.
Alice ran her race—
Kept the faith—
Memorial service will be held in honor of Alice on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Timber Pointe Assisted Living (Briarwood), 4865 Main St. in Springfield, Oregon.
