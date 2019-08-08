Home

England's Memorial Chapel
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Timber Pointe Assisted Living (Briarwood)
4865 Main St.
Springfield, OR
Alice Elizabeth Phillips


1934 - 2019
Alice Elizabeth Phillips Obituary
Alice Elizabeth Phillips
7/31/1934 - 8/1/2019
Alice E. Phillips passed away August 1, 2019, after a long illness. Alice was born in Dallas, Oregon, to parents, Mariah and Otis Miller. She had one brother, Wes Miller. Alice's family moved to Toledo, Oregon, where Alice spent her childhood and where she grew a love for the ocean that stayed with her the rest of her life. She graduated from Toledo High School, where she made many lifelong friends.
Alice married Virgil Phillips, August 26, 1952. Though they had no children of their own, they nurtured and loved so many kids along the way. Alice and Virgil have lived in Springfield, Oregon, for many years. Alice retired after 28 years from Sacred Heart hospital in the admitting office, where she was a supervisor- a job she loved and excelled at.
Alice loved travel, camping, fishing, and family fun. She was a member of the Springfield Seventh Day Adventist Church. She is survived by her husband, Virgil, and many extended family members.
Alice ran her race—
Kept the faith—
Memorial service will be held in honor of Alice on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Timber Pointe Assisted Living (Briarwood), 4865 Main St. in Springfield, Oregon.
Arrangements entrusted to England's Eugene Memorial Chapel. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019
