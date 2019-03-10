|
|
August 24, 1922 - February 16, 2019
Alice F. Foster passed away peacefully of natural causes February 16, 2019 at 9:15 pm while watching the Duck's basketball game.
She was born August 24, 1922 in Boonville, IN. Her family moved to Lakeside, OR in the 1930's where her father worked for the owner of the Simpson Estate. The family moved to Cedar Flats in 1949.
Alice became employed as a school bus driver in Blue River during the Cougar Dam project which led to her purchasing a home where the McKenzie River and the Blue River met in 1959. Because she was such a hard worker she was employed there for the next 30 years not only as bus driver but as custodian and kitchen help. When Alice retired, she moved to Redmond, OR and lived there for 15 years where she enjoyed a life of playing cards, deer hunting and volunteering. When her children wanted her to be closer to them, she moved to Santiago Estates near her daughter in Springfield. Though she was no longer deer hunting, she still volunteered at the food pantry and enjoyed playing cards right up to the final days.
Alice is survived by her children, Joyce Gillette Porter (Bob), Joanne McLean (Doug) and Dan Foster (Cathy). Her daughter Barbara Doney Vale passed away in 1997. She has 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. The family invites you to join them in a graveside service at Rest-Haven Memorial Park, 3900 S. Willamette St., Eugene at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 18, 2019. Following will be food, fellowship and games at the Santiago Estates Club House, 5335 Main St., in Springfield.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 10, 2019