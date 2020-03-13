|
Alice Hooton
December 27, 1927 - March 3, 2020
Alice Christine Hooton, 92, of Eugene died from late onset Alzheimer's dementia.
Born in Providence, Rhode Island, to Charles A Kennedy and Anna Marie (Hephy) Kennedy, she married Thomas Hooton on Aug. 7, 1948, in Portland, OR.
Besides raising three sons Alice worked for the City of Eugene, office manager for a local engineering firm, as well as LCC. Alice was a world traveler, including two trips to Antarctica. She had many interests but took great pride in family genealogy which allowed her and Tom extensive travels across the US as well as Ireland and England.
She volunteered for many worthy causes over the years included serving on the board of Alvord Taylor House along with her husband Tom.
Alice was preceded in death by husband Tom, sister Ethel (Kennedy) Frank and brother Charles Kennedy. A surviving brother John (Jack) Kennedy lives in West Hills, CA. Other survivors include son Robert (Bob) of Bend, Timothy (Tim) of Rainbow, and Terrence (Terry) of Eugene as well as 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A private funeral mass will be held at Newman Center on March 17th followed by interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Eugene. The extended family wishes to express special thanks to the caring staff at Waterford Grand as well as Signature Hospice Services.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020