Alice Louise (Byers Francois) Kragenbring passed away peacefully at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene with family by her side on Feb. 12, 2019. Alice was born in The Dalles, OR to Arthur Daniel Byers and Margaret Dominga (Comini) Byers on July 9, 1921.
Alice graduated from The Dalles High School. She married Nestor Jean Francois, Jr. on Oct. 15, 1941. Jean joined the U.S. Navy soon after and served until 1945. Their son, Michael was born on July 27, 1942. After Jean's discharge, the family moved to Junction City in 1945 where Jean managed the Shell-Oil Station. Their son Gary was born in Eugene on July 30, 1948. Alice and Jean's marriage ended on May 13, 1959. Alice married Lee Merwood Kragenbring on Nov. 24, 1966. They lived in Junction City the rest of their lives.
Alice loved her many pets, gardening in her beautiful yard and collecting Egyptian artifacts. She was a member of St. Helens Catholic Church in Junction City and was an active member of the Junction City and Scandia Village communities. Alice and Lee loved working in their yard together and watching sports, especially the Mariners and the Blazers.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Dan Byers of Junction City, and her two sons, Mike Francois of Bremerton, WA and Gary Francois of Junction City. She is survived by her husband, Lee (who was always there for her and her family); six grandchildren, Dino Francois of Eugene, Darin Francois of Medford, Damon Francois of Junction City, Darbi Franssen of Eugene, Danielle Dover of Tigard and Nicole Francois Bergstrom of Junction City; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The memorial service for Alice is scheduled for noon on Friday, Feb. 22 at St. Helens Catholic Church in Junction City. The visitation is at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Greenhill Humane Society.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 17, 2019