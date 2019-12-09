|
Alice Mae McDowell
April 4, 1918 - December 3, 2019
Alice Mae McDowell a long time resident of Eugene, Oregon passed away December 3, 2019 at the age of 101 from natural causes.
She was predeceased by her husband and partner of many years, Lloyd M. McDowell.
She is survived by her children, Arnie McDowell, Jeannie Rice and Patti LaViolette; and grandchildren; Tim Parks, Rusty Lluellyn, Cyndi Pfiefer, Misty Rice, Tamara Swift, Ryan Swift, Rob Grover and Gina Sawyer.
Alice was a devoted homemaker who also worked at Sears for a time and later became the bookkeeper for their business, Automotive Industrial Sales.
In Lieu of flowers, Alice has requested donations be made to Food for Lane County.
