Alice Marie Plymell
10/15/1938 - 11/12/2020
October 15, 1938-November 12, 2020
Alice Marie Plymell, 82, passed away on Thursday, November 12 at her beloved home in Eugene, Oregon, following a brief hospitalization.
Alice was born October 15, 1938 in Ontario, Oregon to Wade and Elsie (Marlor) Plymell. Alice was an only child and grew up on a small farm near Ontario. Alice was born with Cerebral Palsy and additional physical disabilities. She realized that her limitations of hand and leg movement meant she needed to use her mind to succeed. She decided in eighth grade to become a lawyer.
Alice graduated from Ontario High School in 1956 and received her undergraduate degree from Sacramento State University in 1960. She received her law degree from the University of Oregon in 1963, and became one of the first three women to practice law in Eugene, Oregon.
In 1990 the Oregon Bar Association recognized Alice with the President's Public Service Award. In 2004 the Lane County Coalition of Senior Programs honored Alice as one of ten inspirational people, over age 60, who are actively involved in work, community, and volunteer projects. In 2005 the University of Oregon Law School awarded Alice the Meritorious Service Award, "For her devotion to the disabled and elderly, for her generous assistance to those who face barriers, and for her indomitable spirit and kind heart."
Alice established scholarships at Sacramento State and the University of Oregon, in memory of her parents, to assist students with disabilities. She provided extensive pro bono work for Legal Aid and Senior Law Service, and was a longtime champion of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by several cousins and their families, who she loved dearly, by her treasured church family of many years who provided great love and support, and by countless friends, clients, and colleagues who will miss her dedication and determination.
Due to Covid restrictions a private graveside service was held Friday, November 20, at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Eugene.
