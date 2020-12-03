1/1
Alice Sweeney
1925 - 2020
12/29/1925 - 11/26/2020
Alice Wendling Sweeney, the daughter of Roy and Elva Wendling, was born Dec. 29, 1925 in Mentor, Ohio. After High School, she went to Hiram, Ohio where she became a student at Hiram College and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. She became the Director of Christian Education at the Christian Church in Mansfield, Ohio, and held the same position at the Christian Church in New Albany, Indiana. She enrolled in the College of the Bible Seminary in Lexington, Kentucky, where she met and married Dick Sweeney and became a partner in ministry with her husband.
One of her favorite hobbies was knitting prayer shawls. She made over 250 of them; in one church, she started a junior choir.
Her interests and talents went beyond church programs and activities. While living with her family in Canon City, Colorado she became the Director of the social-recreational organization called the Golden Age Center.
After she and her husband retired, she became an active member of the Northwood Christian Church in Springfield, Oregon.
She is survived by her husband, Dick Sweeney of Eugene, OR, her daughter Linda Sweeney of Springfield, OR her sons Dale Sweeney of Bellevue, WA and Mike Sweeney of Johnson City, TN
She passed away on Thanksgiving Day
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Springfield Memorial Gardens/Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
7305 Main St
Springfield, OR 97478
(541) 746-5311
