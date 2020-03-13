Home

POWERED BY

Services
Major Family Funeral Home
112 N. A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 746-9667
Resources
More Obituaries for Aline Mock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aline Mock


1998 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aline Mock Obituary
Aline Mock
January 12, 1998 - March 10, 2020
Aline Clercy Marie Mock was born on January 12th, 1998. After, concurring cystic fibrosis for 22 years, she passed away peacefully in her mother's arms on March 10, 2020. Aline was a free soul who would defy all odds, she loved strong, and had a magnetic personality that drew people to her. She was an inspiring artist who loved animals, camping, nature, and being with loved ones. Everyone who knew her loved her, and everyone will sure miss her, as she was a pistol with a big explosion that would not conform, that was our Ally.
Services in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -