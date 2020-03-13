|
|
Aline Mock
January 12, 1998 - March 10, 2020
Aline Clercy Marie Mock was born on January 12th, 1998. After, concurring cystic fibrosis for 22 years, she passed away peacefully in her mother's arms on March 10, 2020. Aline was a free soul who would defy all odds, she loved strong, and had a magnetic personality that drew people to her. She was an inspiring artist who loved animals, camping, nature, and being with loved ones. Everyone who knew her loved her, and everyone will sure miss her, as she was a pistol with a big explosion that would not conform, that was our Ally.
