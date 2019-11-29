|
Alison Anne Morgan
May 20, 1981 - November 25, 2019
Alison Anne Morgan, 38, of Reedsport, Oregon, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, from injuries sustained in a single vehicle accident on Hwy. 38 in Douglas County, Oregon. Alison was born May 20, 1981 in Reedsport to Emery and Deanna Morgan. She graduated from Reedsport high school in 2000. She was a dental assistant for many years. She had a giving heart for anyone in need. She enjoyed outings with family members such as fishing, crabbing and picnics. Most of all, she loved and adored her daughters.
She is survived by her mother and father, Deanna and Emery Morgan, Reedsport; daughters Emily Huff, Springfield; Vanessa Huff, Junction City; sister, Nicole and husband Mike Burts, Junction City; brother, Trent Morgan and wife Trista of Medford; paternal grandmother, Lottie Morgan of Reedsport; nieces, Kenadee Hunter and Breanna Baugh-Burts; nephews, Jackson Hunter and Dexter Morgan; aunts Carol Leland and husband Ron, Linda Brandon husband Dave; Judith Petersdorf and husband Hank McChesney; cousins, Chelsea Petersdorf, Ean Petersdorf, Adam Petersdorf, Khris Brandon, Charey Joy, Philisity Garnett, Auna Hall and Kory Morin.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Curtis and Rose Petersdorf, grandfather Ernest Morgan and special uncle, Rodney T. Morgan (uncle Roddy).
When you think of Alison, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.
Services will be held December 7, at Church of God, 2191 Birch Ave. in Reedsport at 1 PM. The family would be honored to have all who knew Alison attend.
Arrangements and cremation under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel, Reedsport, Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019