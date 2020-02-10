|
Allan Dwayne Camerer
March 27, 1948 - February 6, 2020
Allan was the oldest of what would become a family of five children. Allan Lloyd Camerer and Darlene Naomie Camerer welcomed Allan their first child into their lives at the Westfir Clinic. Soon he was joined by four siblings: three sisters and one brother.
At an early age, Allan found his first love: The pristine North Fork and a fishing rod. Later in his life, friends knew if he dropped in, there would be fish for dinner from his secret fishing hole at Waldo Lake.
Allan graduated from Westfir High School and attended Lane Community College and the University of Oregon before serving in the Army during Vietnam. As a young man, he worked for Hines Lumber Company and then in the woods for Pope and Talbot. In 1986 Allan and his wife, Kack, bought Timber Jim's Pizza, a place where Oakridge celebrated the joys of small-town life. His retirement in 2004 gave him more time to fish and enjoy family life.
Kack, his wife of 46 years, stole his heart, and fishing was suddenly not his first love. He discovered, with Kack, a love of cooking and the pleasure of a dinner table surrounded with friends, family, and music, of which Allan enjoyed sharing his encyclopedic knowledge.
Fishing took another hit when his daughter, Karly, was born in 1984. Joy reigned supreme in the Camerer household. Allan was always happy to delight any audience with Karly stories. Throughout Karly's growing-up years, it was rare if he missed a single event in her life from junior high sports to the day he walked her down the aisle at her wedding to Travis Dailey, completing the family.
Throughout his life, one constant was his love of books. Over the years, he checked out thousands of books from the Oakridge Library. If you would like to honor Allan's memory, a donation to the Oakridge Library to ensure readers will always find the next episode of a beloved series would be a kindness Allan would appreciate.
Allan passed on February 6, 2020, from a heart attack and is preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd and Rosie Norris, parents, Allan and Darlene Camerer, and nephews Reece Ritz and Donald Lovett. Allen is survived in death by his wife Kack Camerer, daughter, Karly (Travis) Dailey, sisters, Rae Dodson, JoAnn (Terry) Bowman, Brenda (Cy) Woodbury, brother, Chris (Belinda) Camerer; and nephew Shelby Camerer, who Allan thought of as a son; among many other nieces and nephews. And, of course, all the fish that got away.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020