Allan Harold Coons passed away peacefully after a long bout with Parkinson's Disease on Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was 79 years old.
Allan was born on May 25, 1939, in Ashland, Wisconsin, to Maxine and Harold Coons, the second of three children. As a child, his family lived in many parts of the United States, traveling for his father's work with the US Forest Service. Allan and his family lived in Sonora for a time, as well as Baker City, Oregon, where Allan graduated from high school in 1957. As a youth, he worked one summer as a smoke jumper. He attended Stanford University, graduating with a degree in history in 1961. He served in Vietnam in the early part of the war, working as an interpreter, having become fluent in Vietnamese after attending the military language school in Monterey, California. After returning from Vietnam, he studied law at Hastings University in San Francisco, graduated in 1967, and passed both the Oregon and California State Bar exams.
He married Nancy Scott on September 11, 1965, in El Cerito, California. The couple took a belated honeymoon journeying through Europe, and driving across the United States after their return, settling in Eugene, Oregon. They welcomed their first child in May, 1968, and their second in March, 1971.
Allan worked briefly for SAIF Corporation, and did some criminal defense work before opening a law practice with a coworker from SAIF, who was also a lifelong close friend. Their focus was workers' compensation, although Allan took on cases in other practice areas as well. He was instrumental in introducing many young lawyers to the practice area, and his business grew over the years to become one of the most well-respected workers' compensation firms in the state. He made national news when his efforts led to the coverage of a work stress-related massive heart attack and heart transplant and monthly anti-rejection drugs for one of his clients. Allan initially retired from practicing law in 1995, but returned for another four-year stint in 2004 to 2008 in order to practice with his elder daughter, who had recently also become an attorney.
Allan was loved and respected by his clients and staff, and known for his work ethic and dedication to his clients' causes, generosity, as well as for his sharp mind and legal insights. Work colleagues remember him for his mentoring early in their careers. His good friends remember him for his intellect, humor, and compassion for his clients, employees, and his love of his six grandchildren. He was an avid hiker, and active member of the local Obsidians hiking group for many years, and happily led many group hikes, both with the Obsidians and privately. He was also a big fan of Oregon track, and a faithful attendee at meets with a high school friend and their wives for two decades. He returned to Vietnam to do a month long 1200 mile bicycle tour from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City in 2001 with a close friend and fellow attorney. He also traveled with his wife to Thailand and Hawaii with a Thai teacher who had lived with his family for a year in the 1990s. Most of all, he loved the outdoors and nature, and was passionate about sharing that love with his family and friends.
Allan is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Coons, as well as by his two daughters, six grandchildren, his sister, brother, and many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Mt Pisgah in early June, 2019. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family have arranged for a memorial bench to be placed in Allan's honor at Mt Pisgah.
Donations should be sent to Mount Pisgah, 34901 Frank Parrish Road, Eugene, OR 97405, or email [email protected], in the name of Allan H Coons.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 3, 2019