Allan "Al" Stromme
July 11, 1940 - September 22, 2019
Allan "Al" Ellsworth Stromme passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 79 in his home that he and his son had built surrounded by his loving family.
Even though born in Valley City, North Dakota on July 11th, 1940 to Ernest Stromme and Ida Wical, he considered himself a lifelong Oregonian, often saying, "I got here as quick as I could," arriving at 9 months of age.
At the age of 5, he began his working life, crossing the street to Gray's Feed Store to sweep the floors, for which he was paid 5 cents.
On October 20th, 1960 he married Dixie Ayres, the love of his life. Their son Jerry was born in 1961, and daughter Carrie in 1963.
He discovered his love for cooking, especially for large crowds, while serving in the US Air Force from 1959-1963.
After his service, he began working at Rubenstein's Furniture in Eugene, spending the next 41 years with the company.
After retiring in 2004, he was able to spend more time at his beloved farm, gardening, raising animals, and enjoying gatherings on his porch.
Always an outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and muzzle loading. He met many lifelong friends while enjoying rendezvous and living the life of a mountain man. He was truly born a century too late.
Survived by Dixie, his loving wife of 59 years, son Jeremy Stromme of Eugene, daughter Carrie Haines of Albany, granddaughter Megan Newquist and husband Kevin of Albany, and granddaughter Anna Gibson and husband Josh of Visalia, California.
Al always said, "Family isn't always blood, it's the ones you choose." Survived by chosen daughter Shane Stanfield and husband Mike, beloved niece Tammy Linn and husband Bill, brothers by choice Shern Kier, Bob Saltmarsh, and David Hadley, and his "twin" sister Elenita Saltmarsh.
A Celebration of Life will be held October 6th 2019 at 2:00pm at the Dancing Deer Mountain, 25545 Hall Road, Cheshire Oregon. Please bring a potluck dish to share with all.
To have known him, was to have loved him.
