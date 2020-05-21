|
|
Allen Coleman
1/30/1947 - 5/17/2020
Allen LeRoy Coleman Jr. passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020, at age 73. Allen was born on January 30, 1947, in Eugene, Oregon, at Sacred Heart Hospital to Allen & Vernice Coleman. He was the oldest of five children and their only son. Raised in an Oregon logging family, he enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with the family hunting, fishing, and camping. He graduated from Thurston High School and attended college at OSU, where he played football for one year before being drafted into the Army. He later attended the University of Oregon, where he studied criminal law. Allen served in the US Army as an MP in Vietnam. After returning to the states, he was stationed in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, where he met the love of his life, Joyce Jeanes. They married on December 7, 1968, and moved back to Oregon, making Eugene their lifelong home.
In addition to serving as an MP in the US Army, he served 15 years as a Eugene Police Officer. Over the span of his career, he also worked as a Corporate Security Manager, Business Owner (7-11), and he eventually retired from the USPS as a Rural Mail Carrier after a serious automobile accident. Allen had an incredible work ethic and instilled that in his two sons as they helped run the family store from a young age. As his boys grew up, their local convenience store quickly became the hangout for all the kids. They employed several of their close friends which were like family and fondly referred to Allen as "Big Al."
Allen was a loving family man, a kind, patient, compassionate, gentle soul. He enjoyed listening to music and was a fan of Motown, Elvis, and the Beach Boys. He had a huge heart for people and animals and loved being involved in the community. As his sons (AC & Brent) were growing up, he would often coach their youth sports teams. When they played basketball in college Allen, and Joyce would travel throughout the US to watch their games in-person. Allen loved sports and enjoyed all aspects of the game; he would often be seen keeping his own stats just for fun. As longtime Oregon Duck Football season ticket holders, there are many wonderful family memories attending games at Autzen and on the road together over the years.
Allen is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Joyce, his two sons Allen III (aka AC), Brenton (Cicely), his partner in crime his sweet granddaughter (Alyssa), his mom Vernice, four sisters (Becky, Sharon, Chris, Lynn) and their families, and his cousin and good friend Gayla. He was preceded in death by Joyce and Allen's daughter Joyal and his dad Allen Coleman Sr. He loved them all dearly.
Allen was an incredible inspiration and touched many lives over the years. He will be greatly missed.
Plans for a celebration of life are on hold until after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted hopefully sometime this summer.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 21 to May 23, 2020