Allen Dale Whittington
1915 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen Dale Whittington
4/29/1915 - 5/30/2020
Al served proudly in the U.S. Army Air Corps before and during WW II, entering as a Private and discharging as a Captain. Later he worked as a machinist at AlGene, a company co-owned with his brother. He was widely interested in anything mechanical. He was a volunteer with the Lane County Sheriff's Search and Rescue. Al is preceded in death by 3 sisters, 4 brothers, and his beloved daughter, Sue Ellen. He is survived by Rena, his wife of nearly 80 years. He is fondly remember by 4 grandchildren - Tina, Jon, Darby, and Sheyne; 7 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, church and community friends. A life well-lived!
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 1 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved