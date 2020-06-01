Allen Dale Whittington
4/29/1915 - 5/30/2020
Al served proudly in the U.S. Army Air Corps before and during WW II, entering as a Private and discharging as a Captain. Later he worked as a machinist at AlGene, a company co-owned with his brother. He was widely interested in anything mechanical. He was a volunteer with the Lane County Sheriff's Search and Rescue. Al is preceded in death by 3 sisters, 4 brothers, and his beloved daughter, Sue Ellen. He is survived by Rena, his wife of nearly 80 years. He is fondly remember by 4 grandchildren - Tina, Jon, Darby, and Sheyne; 7 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, church and community friends. A life well-lived!
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
4/29/1915 - 5/30/2020
Al served proudly in the U.S. Army Air Corps before and during WW II, entering as a Private and discharging as a Captain. Later he worked as a machinist at AlGene, a company co-owned with his brother. He was widely interested in anything mechanical. He was a volunteer with the Lane County Sheriff's Search and Rescue. Al is preceded in death by 3 sisters, 4 brothers, and his beloved daughter, Sue Ellen. He is survived by Rena, his wife of nearly 80 years. He is fondly remember by 4 grandchildren - Tina, Jon, Darby, and Sheyne; 7 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, church and community friends. A life well-lived!
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 1 to Jun. 6, 2020.