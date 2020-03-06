Home

Springfield Memorial Gardens/Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
7305 Main St
Springfield, OR 97478
(541) 746-5311
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Allen Glander


1939 - 2020
Allen Glander Obituary
Allen Glander
7/1/1939 - 2/21/2020
Allen L. Glander, a long-time resident of Fall Creek, Oregon, passed away peacefully the morning of February 21st, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia (O'Malley), his three children, Kim (Scott) Kozak, Arthur (Lisa) Glander, and Trudi Glander; four grandsons, Nathan (Larissa) Glander, AJ (Brianna) Glander, Kody Kozak, and Ryan (Rachael) Kozak; and one brother, Elmer (Mary) Glander.
Allen was the youngest of nine children born to Arthur and Rosa Glander. He grew up on a dairy farm in Wisconsin, where he learned his tremendous work ethic. He also enjoyed the nickname of "Wisconsin Slim," for his pool-shooting prowess. He then worked 38 years as a systems tech in telecommunications.
Allen loved the land and outdoors. He enjoyed camping and travelling all 50 states. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, waterskiing, and tolerated golfing. He was proud to help his church family by serving as a deacon and volunteering many hours helping with maintenance.
A private family burial will take place at Springfield Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life ceremony will take place at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church on March 21, 2020, at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, or a .
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 6 to Mar. 15, 2020
