Springfield Memorial Gardens/Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
7305 Main St
Springfield, OR 97478
(541) 746-5311
Alma May Dickens

Alma May Dickens
1928 - 2019

Born in Springfield, Oregon to David and Sadie Hudelson, Alma was one of four children-- siblings; Ellen, Joyce, & Charles. She married Howard Dicken on October 18, 1947. She had three sons; Richard, Gary (Sharon), and David.

Alma was an extraordinary homemaker and mom. She loved taking long car rides and going to Reno.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, son, Gary, and all siblings.

Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 2, 2019
