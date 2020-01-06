|
Alma "Betty" Nix Withnell
September 15, 1924 - November 28, 2019
Alma "Betty Withnell passed away November 28, 2019, in Springfield at the age of 95.
Betty was born September 15, 1924, to Frank and Lavena Hosier Nockold in Fort Collins, Colorado, one of seven children.
She graduated from Waverly High School in Waverly, Colorado, where she played on the Colorado State High School basketball champion girls basketball team.
After graduation, Betty worked as a waitress in Tucson, Arizona, where she met and married Jim Nix in 1944. They moved to California where they eventually opened a successful restaurant the named The Little Kitchen in Dana Point, California. Betty and Jim sold the restaurant, retired, and moved to Buffalo, Wyoming and later to Springfield, Oregon. Jim passed away on December 2, 1991. Betty then married Charles Withnell, a former teenage sweetheart, on September 15, 1995, in Pueblo, Colorado. Charles passed away on April 19, 2002. Betty then moved back to Springfield, Oregon and lived there until her death.
Betty was a member of the Northwood Christian Church in Springfield and a past member of the Red Hat Society of Springfield and the Auxiliary.
Betty was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters, and by her daughter-in-law, Joan Nix. She is survived by a sister, Dora Keffer of Buffalo, Wyoming; a son, Melvin "Skip" Nix of Springfield; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 35 great-great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was cremated and her ashes will be interred at Springfield Memorial Gardens.
There will be a joint service with her daughter-in-law, Joan Nix, who died December 11, 2018, at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 2537 Game Farm Road, Springfield, Oregon, on January 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please donate to in Betty's name.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020