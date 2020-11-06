Alta Jean Herr
Alta Jean Herr was born November 5, 1935 to Justus and Edna Porter. She grew up in Brownsville Oregon with her two sisters, Betty and Joyce (both deceased), and her brother Terry. Alta was a bright, musical, fun, beautiful girl who excelled in all she did. She met Rudyard (Rudy) Herr in high school and they began their lives together in 1956. They were blessed with two boys, Rudy and Ben. Alta and Rudy Sr. celebrated 60 years of marriage before Rudy Sr. passed in 2017.
Alta was a mother extraordinaire who never missed her boy's events and loved them fiercely. She continued that legacy with her tremendous love and support to her grandchildren, who all loved her dearly. She and Rudy Sr. rarely missed a sports event, play, recital, etc. The Herr grandchildren knew Alta as a godly, generous, one-of-a-kind, caring lover of their souls. She blessed them so richly and prayed for them fiercely. They are her legacy.
Alta's other great loves were God's Word, literature and gardening. She served as librarian at First Baptist Church in Eugene for 23 years. She read every book that went into that library and could offer suggestions on any topic. Her backyard was her sanctuary with beautiful roses, trees, fruits and vegetables.
She is survived by her sons Rudy (wife Luci and grandsons Jared & wife Joanne, Daniel & wife Camille, and Cameron) and Ben (wife Judy and granddaughters Lauren, Allyson & husband Ryan and Kristen & husband Josh), four greatgrandchildren with two on the way, and brother Terry (wife Carolyn).
We will all miss this beautiful soul so very much. We are thankful she is celebrating with Jesus with no pain or sorrow. She deserves it. She ran the race well. We love you Alta. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church for the church library where she invested in people for over 23 years.
