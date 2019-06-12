|
Alta Applebury, 97, of Cottage Grove passed away April 27, 2019 of age-related causes.
Alta Marie Louise Applebury
May 29, 1921 -
April 27, 2019
Alta was born to SW & Grace (Smith) McDonald in Lavaca, Arkansas, on May 29, 1921.
Alta was a laundry worker in a nursing home for a short time, but family was her job, her career, her life. She raised 5 boys. Alta was married to Lonnie Rush on November 6, 1937 until his death on April 2, 1961. She married Donald W. Howell on July 27, 1963 until his death on July 13, 1979, and on January 2, 1982, Alta married Melvin S. Applebury who passed away on January 12, 1997.
Alta is survived by her children; Jerry B. Rush (Sandy) of Rogue River OR, Michael W. Rush of Leesburg FL, Jackie R. Rush (Connie) of Cottage Grove OR, Tommie L. Rush (Linda) of Lincoln CA. Step-sons Larry J. Howell (Kathy) of Royal Oak MI and Bill Applebury (Pat) of Lake Stevens WA and step-daughter Jeanetta Vandermolen (Wil) of Albuquerque, NM. Surviving siblings are: sisters Hazel Wright of Eugene, OR, Eva Wortham (Monroe) of Mount Vernon WA, Janell Capehart of Los Ranchos, NM and brothers: Earl McDonald (Mavis) of Yuma AZ, Rev. Bob McDonald of Claremore, OK and Bill McDonald of Spiro, OK. Alta is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren
Alta was preceded in death by her daughter Barbara S. Rush, son Harold D. Rush, step-son Lynn Applebury granddaughters: Allison L.M. Rush, Alice L. Peek and grandson Bobbie D. Rush.
Please join her family and friends for a celebration of her Life to be held at 2PM, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Riviera Baptist Church, 3071 River Rd., Eugene OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 12, 2019