Alvin "Al" Cummings
10/28/1929 - 05/05/2020
Al left this earth to be with his Heavenly Father on May 5, 2020 (Psalm 139:16). Al was born in Forest Grove, OR to Fred & Mary Cummings. He had one brother, Mel. Al was a one-of-a-kind man of God, devoted husband, gentle-loving father & friend to many. After serving 2 years with the Army, Al attended Westmont College in Santa Barbara, CA, where he met Ruth, who became his cherished wife of almost 64 years. Al put himself through college by working at Foster Freeze (where his love for peanut butter shakes began!) yet he still found time to pitch a no-hitter for the Westmont baseball team. After graduation, Al & Ruth moved to Roseburg where he taught school for 8 years before moving to Eugene in 1965. Al's work career developed into various sales positions. He was known for his genuine concern for co-workers & customers. He retired from his business, Cummings Automotive, in 2000. Al's hobbies included spending time with family & friends, fishing, elk hunting & watching various U of O sport events. He is remembered for his unconditional love, gracious ways, kindness, ready smile & unselfishness - a man who would literally give others the shirt off his back. Most important to Al was his Christian faith. He was a long-time member of Berean Baptist Church. He led by example & never wavered in his trust in Jesus Christ - leaving a legacy of faith, love & selflessness. Al is survived by his wife, Ruth, & their 4 children: Kurt (Vanda), Kevin (Pam), Kyle (Debi), Kari (Paul), 6 grandchildren & 11 great-grandchildren - all of whom will miss him dearly. Memorial contributions may be made in Al's honor to Global School of Sports Ministry (www.globalssm.org/donate) – a ministry he was extremely passionate about.
