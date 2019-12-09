|
Alvin J. Hurtt
Al was born April 29,1919 in Tama County, Iowa to James and Agnes Hurtt.
After attending public schools and Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, he received a Masters degree from the University of Illinois in 1941. Al served in the Army during World War II and remained in the active reserve retiring as a lieutenant colonel.
Following the war, Al began 31 years of federal service with the Veterans Administration in San Francisco, Livermore, California, and Washington DC where he worked as chief of management, personnel planning and development. He retired in 1977 and moved to Springfield, Oregon.
Wanda Evelyn Cantwell and Al married in 1945 and were parents to three children: Maryann Hurtt (Steve Manthey), James William Hurtt (deceased), and James Richard Hurtt (Michelle), and two grandchildren. Wanda died in 2006.
An active member of the Presbyterian church, he served in many capacities including deacon, elder, and treasurer. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, birds, hiking, fishing, and keeping aware of current events and issues. In 1956, he was the twenty-eighth person to reach the summit of Mt Huxley, a 13,086 foot mountain in the California Sierras.
Al died December 5, 2019. He lived a full life without regrets.
A celebration of Al's life will be held at a later date.
Special thanks to Woodside Senior Living, Bristol Hospice, Dr. John Lebow, fellow church members, and B Street neighbors.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019