Amanda Shouppe
Amanda Lynn "Mandy Stroud" Shouppe of Florence passed away on March 20th She was born April 25, 1970 to Gene and Gayle Stroud of Florence, Oregon. Mandy graduated from Siuslaw High School in 1988 and continued her education, attending Northwest Christian College and earning herself a bachelor's degree in Business.
Mandy met her husband Richard Shouppe in Bremerton, Washington while he was stationed with the US Navy. Together they had their beautiful daughter Dillan in 1996 and loving son Tyler in 2001.
Her children looked up to her as "Mama Bear" and she never disappointed. Mama Bear worked diligently to instill a sense of passion, courage, and unconditional love to her family, especially towards her two wonderful children. Mandy had a soft spot, (and a notably large collection), for Disney movies—she shared this passion with her two children. Often the family would vacation to Disneyland and create many loving and humorous memories together. These handful of family trips that were taken, the laughter they shared, and the joy that was felt were just a small snippet of the cherished memories her family (and loved ones) will remember her by.
Mandy will be laid to rest, along with babies Christian (1999) and Lauren (2000), during a private family ceremony at Pacific Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Florence, Oregon.
She is survived by her father Gene and stepmother Myrtle of Florence, Oregon; husband Richard Shouppe and close friend Dea Carson; daughter Dillan and Fiancé Alex; and son Tyler, all of Eugene, Oregon; sister Robin, husband Jeremy Miller and three children, Megan, Payton, and Carter of Oregon; and Richard's family of Florida.
Future plans will be announced for a Celebration of Life ceremony to be held in Florence, Oregon.
Mandy's family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time—they are all deeply appreciated. The family respectfully requests that all donations be sent to the . Condolences to the family can be sent directly to Burns's Riverside Chapel Florence Funeral Home in Florence, Oregon to where they will be respectfully forwarded them to the family.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020