Amy Arnold

Amy Arnold Obituary


Amy Arnold
November 9, 1921 -
February 27, 2019
Amy passed away Feb. 27, 2019, at the age of 97 from age-related causes. She was born and raised in Henniker, New Hampshire, graduating from high school in 1939. During World War II, she attended business school and worked for an insurance company in Boston. After the war, she attended the Univ. of New Hampshire for a year.
In 1948, when she decided to move to Colorado, she rode a 3-speed bicycle from Arlington, Virginia, as far as Minneapolis, then took a train for the rest of the trip to Denver. Settling in Manitou Springs, she worked at the First National Bank in Colo. Springs and went hiking with the Colo. Mountain Club. Amy went on to climb all 53 mountains over 14,000 feet in the state. The mountain club is where she met her future husband, Wilbur ("Bill") F. Arnold, a bookkeeper at the Colo. Fuel and Iron Corp. in Pueblo. They married and moved to Beulah, a small town in the foothills southwest of Pueblo, Colo. They had three children, and later divorced. Amy worked as a secretary in various offices of the Colo. State Hospital in Pueblo from 1964 until retirement in 1985.
A long-time resident of Beulah, Amy moved to Pueblo in 2000. In 2005, she moved to Eugene, Oregon, to be closer to family. She lived at Fox Hollow Residential and Emerald Valley Assisted Living. In addition to her family, Amy loved hiking and nature, whooping cranes, travel, folk dance, polka, square dance, theater, libraries, museums, art galleries, carousels, vegetarianism, Scrabble, crossword puzzles, and puns. She traveled to Scotland, New Zealand, Mexico, and to many states in the U.S. Her volunteering included the Girl Scouts, Beulah Methodist Church, Beulah Historical Society in Beulah, and El Pueblo chapter of the Colo. Mountain Club, Pueblo City-County Library, Rosemount Museum, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, , Parkview Hospital, and the Cooperative Care Center in Pueblo.
Amy is survived by her two children: Peter Arnold of Boulder, CO, and Deborah Mauro (Matthew), and granddaughters Julia and Anjali of Eugene, OR. The family wishes to thank Amy's many caregivers and the staff of PeaceHealth Hospice for caring for Amy in her final years.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 17, 2019

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 17, 2019
