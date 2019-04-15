|
Amy Suzanne Parnell Howell left this earth for Graceland on March 6th 2019, with her family by her side.
March 6, 2019
Amy was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Rosemary and Chuck Parnell. She grew up in Blue Rapids, Kansas with her brother Mike Parnell.
Amy moved to Eugene in 1989, and worked at the U of O Student Health Center, as well as in home health care.
Amy met and married her husband Eli Howell in 2009. Amy and Eli later had a son William Samuel Howell who is now 7, and a daughter preceding her in death, Caitlin.
Amy's love of life made her the perfect friend to so many of us. Amy was a ray of sunshine and made this world a better place. She volunteered with the Student Pantry, and Food for Lane County. Any attended OCF for many years, and loved all of her Fair Family "To the moon and back."
There will be a Celebration of Life at The Vets Club in Eugene on April 20th, 2019 from noon until 5.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 15, 2019