Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy Suzanne Howell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Amy Suzanne Howell Obituary


Amy Suzanne Howell
March 6, 2019

Amy Suzanne Parnell Howell left this earth for Graceland on March 6th 2019, with her family by her side.
Amy was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Rosemary and Chuck Parnell. She grew up in Blue Rapids, Kansas with her brother Mike Parnell.
Amy moved to Eugene in 1989, and worked at the U of O Student Health Center, as well as in home health care.
Amy met and married her husband Eli Howell in 2009. Amy and Eli later had a son William Samuel Howell who is now 7, and a daughter preceding her in death, Caitlin.
Amy's love of life made her the perfect friend to so many of us. Amy was a ray of sunshine and made this world a better place. She volunteered with the Student Pantry, and Food for Lane County. Any attended OCF for many years, and loved all of her Fair Family "To the moon and back."
There will be a Celebration of Life at The Vets Club in Eugene on April 20th, 2019 from noon until 5.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.