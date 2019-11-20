|
|
An Widmar
11/02/1946 - 11/04/2019
An Widmar of Eugene OR. was a beloved wife, mother and friend. She passed away in her home with her husband Ray by her side after a 16 month battle with cancer. An was born in Ft. Smith Ark. and spent the last 60 years in Oregon. An was survived by her son Don, sister Wanda, grandsons Cody, Dillon, Tyler and 4 great grandchildren. A service will be held at 1 PM sat. Dec. 7th at Sonrise Christian Church, 1300 Irvington Dr. Eugene OR 97404
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019