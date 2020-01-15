|
|
Andrew "Jack" Andersen
9/7/1919 - 12/27/2019
Andrew John "Jack" Andersen was born in Arco, Idaho on September 7, 1919 to Henry Waldemer Andersen and Wealthy May Andersen. Jack passed peacefully from natural causes on December 27, 2019 at the age of 100. He is survived by Shirley Morrow, his life partner; Jacquelyn Andersen, his daughter with his deceased wife, Marjorie Lee Andersen; and several generations of nieces and nephews.
Jack grew up in Baker, Oregon, moved to Eugene in 1939, and became a paint contractor. During World War II, Jack proudly served as an Army Air Force pilot flying B-25s in the South Pacific. Following that duty, he enjoyed flying C-46s and C-47s while serving as a pilot for the generals on various assignments from Australia to Japan. Always humble, he didn't brag about the things he did during his military service. However, a few people were fortunate enough to hear some of his fascinating stories, and they treasured those moments when he shared them.
He flew for United Airlines after his military service, and then returned to his previous career as a paint contractor in the Eugene area. Jack moved to Sitka, Alaska in 1974 and returned to Eugene upon his retirement in 1981.
Jack thoroughly enjoyed celebrating his 100th birthday with Shirley, family, and friends. He had a goal to live to 100, and he did it!
At Jack's request, no funeral service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020