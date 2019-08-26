|
Andrew Graham
6/13/43 - 8/12/19
Andrew James Graham ascended into the light due to cancer . There will be a Celebration of Life & Potluck at Island Park., 200 W. B st. Springfield @ the North Pavilion 11:30-1:30pm to pay tribute to his life. Andy is survived by his love Lois Graham, Daughter Brenda Lutu-Clayton , Granddaughters Carlie & Savannah, Brothers Toby & Harvey, Sister Lily, Stepchildren Warren, Rob & Chris , numerous Nieces & Nephews.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, 2019