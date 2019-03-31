|
Andrew James Machin was born 26th of February 1969 in Fairfield, Ca. to parents Allan & Wilma Machin. In 1972 Andy, Mom, Dad and big brother Nathan moved to Eugene, Oregon. In 1974 brother Ted joined the family.
Andrew James Machin
February 26, 1969 -
March 19, 2019
Andy enjoyed and excelled in many sports at Edgewood/Willard Elementary schools, Spencer Butte Junior High and South Eugene High School. Andy played division one soccer at Texas Christian University/Fort Worth, Texas and travelled all over the U.S. playing pre-season games before the start of league play.
Andy was an excellent student graduating from SEHS in 1987. Studied at TCU and Southern Illinois University graduating in 1997, receiving his MA in Hospital Administration.
He married Lori Gabrielson in Klamath Falls and in 1992 . they were blessed with twin boys Alex & Drew. Andy joined the Air Force in 1993 and the family subsequently spent four years at Offet AFB. Upon his discharge from service the family moved to Boise, Id. where Andy began his career in hospital administration at St. Luke's.
Andy fell in love with fishing the very first time he caught a fish (age 2) and it remained his passion throughout his life time and passed it on to his twin son's. What joyous times they had together throughout the years. Other interest's that Andy enjoyed were music, bicycle riding, reading books & watching movies. But best of all he enjoyed time with his sons.
Andy was pre-deceased by grandparents James & Nell Machin and Ralph & Mary Shoop. Uncles Steve, Bob and Bruce Shoop; uncle Mike Hovind. Survivors include his parents, sons Alex & Drew Machin of Boise, Id. son Asher Suryan of Sedro Woolley, Wa. Brothers Nathan Machin (Victoria Pond) of San Francisco, Ca. and Ted Machin of Eugene, Oregon.
Andy loved and was proud to be a member of his large extended family of Uncles, Aunts, cousins and sister-in-law. His parents, sons and brothers are heartbroken over the sudden loss of our beloved Son, Dad, Brother and Brother-in-law.
Please join us at a Memorial Service planned for April 13,2019 @ 2:00p.m. at First Christian Church located at 1166 Oak Street, Eugene, Or. 97401
