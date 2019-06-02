Home

Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
Belcrest Memorial Park
Salem, OR
View Map
Andrew Richardson


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andrew Richardson Obituary

Andrew Richardson
1964 - 2019

Andrew "Andy" James Richardson, 54, passed away on Monday, May 20th, 2019, surrounded by family in Eugene, Oregon from complications due to health problems. Andy was a graduate of the University of Oregon (BS Economics, 1986) and worked in the timber industry for more than three decades. He was a lumber broker for Emerald Forest Products for the last 11 years. An avid sports fan and proud Oregon Alumni, Andy enthusiastically followed the Ducks; he also loved to fish and golf. Known and loved for his sense of humor, quick wit, and big heart, he will be missed by many. Andy was the son of the late Hugh L.A. Richardson and Betty Davis. He is survived by his mother Betty Davis and step-father Bob Davis (Eugene); daughter Angela Greaves and her husband Ty (New Westminster, B.C., Canada); son Hugh Richardson and his wife, Alexis, and granddaughters, Tyler and Jaymes (Medford); older brother Patrick Richardson and his wife Priscilla (Lake Oswego); younger sister Catherine Richardson (Portland); and younger step-sister Kelly McSherry and her husband Mike (Seattle, Washington). A private family service will be held at Belcrest Memorial Park in Salem, Oregon on Monday, June 3rd, 2019.

Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 2, 2019
