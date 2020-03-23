Home

Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel
123 South 7th Street
Cottage Grove, OR 97424
(541) 942-0185
Andy Frasieur


1919 - 2020
Andy Frasieur Obituary
Andy Frasieur
01/14/1919 - 03/18/2020
Andy Frasieur, 101, of Yoncalla, OR passed away on March 18, 2020. He was born on January 14, 1919 in Florence OR to parents Cynce and Eunice (Johnson) Frasieur. Andy served in the US Navy as a Chief Warrant Officer during WWII, receiving a purple heart medal. He also served during the Battle of Guadalcanal in the Pacific; Battle of Midway, Battle of Coral Sea and was proud to have been aboard the USS Portland. He worked as a Machinist at Kimwood Corp. for more than 35 years. Andy married Florence Black on September 22, 1961 in Reno NV. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and was a skilled craftsman. Andy is survived by his children, James (Lisa) Frasieur, Joel (Stephany) Frasieur, Mary Rausch, Betty (Stan) Hoffman and Alan Frasieur; brother, Wayne Frasieur; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Florence Frasieur who passed in 2000 and a daughter, Jan Frasieur. Memorial contributions may be made to the Program https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. A private family burial will be held at Comstock Cemetery. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
