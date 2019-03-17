|
|
Angela Clare McLean
1934 - 2018
Angela McLean (nee Squarey) was born in Bournemouth, England March 18, 1934. She never renounced her English citizenship, nor her accent, and she may be the only Englishwoman who ever truly loved (American) football.
Adored for her wit by all who encountered her, Angela was never at a loss for an opinion or a pronouncement. She was fearless and undaunted before feminism became de rigueur. She was uncompromising in her beliefs, which--as her children can attest--had both its good and bad points.
Growing up on the southern coast of England under constant threat of German bombing, she developed her intrepid, stay-calm-and-carry-on character, leavened by her trademark humor and vitality. In her early 20s she became a "Nightingale"--a nurse at St. Thomas' Hospital in London, where she made many lifelong friends and particularly loved midwifery.
Nursing brought her to North America in the late 50s when she moved to Vancouver, BC, for a short-term job. She found that the "New World" freedoms suited her; she stayed on and then moved to nurse in San Francisco in the early 60s. There she met a handsome radiology intern, Pat McLean of Arkansas, who became her husband in 1966; soon after they moved to Tokyo so that Pat could fulfill his military service and medical training at an American military hospital.
In her trademark establishment-bucking style, she refused to live on base, so they rented a "traditional" Japanese home, replete with low ceilings and futon bedding. Their daughter Clare was born a year later.
They then moved to New Orleans for Pat to finish his residency. Peter and Vanessa were born there and then they were off to Eugene, Oregon, where he worked at the Eugene Hospital and Clinic. Unfortunately, he died soon after in 1973.
Although tempted to return to England over the next few years, Angela found solace and support from the congregation of St. Thomas and Matthew Episcopal Church. She was instrumental in creating a community garden behind the church --what is now GrassRoots Garden.
She gave her children many educational, cultural and athletic opportunities --endless carpools to sports practices, music lessons, visits to museums, and (unairconditioned) road trips in to see friends and family. She was a lover of reading, gardening and birds, which she passed on to her children.
She transitioned to St. Mary's Episcopal Church in the 90s, where she was an active volunteer. She also relished her time with Volunteers In Medicine, claiming she was a "drug runner" when delivering prescription medicine to rural patients.
In 2013, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Angela moved to an assisted living home in Seattle, where Clare lives. Despite her memory loss and gradual physical decline, she retained her aplomb. The only concession she made during her final years was, "Aging ain't for sissies!"
She passed away on November 4, 2018, and is survived by her sister Vanessa, and three children: Clare, Peter and Vanessa.
She wasn't perfect but she was utterly unforgettable.
All are welcome to a celebration of Angela's life on March 23, 2 pm at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Eugene.
Donations may be made to the or Volunteers in Medicine.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 17, 2019