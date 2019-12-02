|
|
Angelia Franklin
May 19, 1964 - November 16, 2019
She passed away from illness. She was an incredible, amazing and loving daughter, mother, gma walkie bug, aunt, sister, and friend. Her smile and laugh could light up the world. She was surrounded by unconditional love when she passed. Survived by her parents John and Melba Franklin. Fiancé Tracy Russell, her 3 children Nicolas, Nacole, and Brittany. Her 3 siblings Brandal, Melissa and Robyn. Her 3 grandchildren Haley, Zachariah and Aubree were her world.
Until we meet again
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019