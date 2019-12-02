Home

Angelia Franklin


1964 - 2019
Angelia Franklin
May 19, 1964 - November 16, 2019
She passed away from illness. She was an incredible, amazing and loving daughter, mother, gma walkie bug, aunt, sister, and friend. Her smile and laugh could light up the world. She was surrounded by unconditional love when she passed. Survived by her parents John and Melba Franklin. Fiancé Tracy Russell, her 3 children Nicolas, Nacole, and Brittany. Her 3 siblings Brandal, Melissa and Robyn. Her 3 grandchildren Haley, Zachariah and Aubree were her world.
Until we meet again
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
