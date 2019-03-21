|
|
Angie passed away Tuesday, March 12, at home, with her husband and family at her side.
Angie McCullough
1940 - 2019
Angie was born December 3, 1940 in Corpus Christi, TX to Morris and Violet Baker Davis. She was the youngest of three girls. Their mother died when Angie was 12 and Morris later married Myrtle Honeycutt. She and her four children joined their family.
Angie met Don McCullough while he was in the Navy, stationed in Corpus Christi. He told her when he met her that he was going to marry her. It didn't take long for him to win her over and they said "I do" in August of 1958. He brought his bride home to Oregon, where they raised two children, Donna and Jim.
Angie retired from J C Penney shortly after Don retired from the Eugene Fire Department. They enjoyed more than 25 years of retirement and many miles of travel. They made annual trips across the country to visit family and friends, spending winters in Arizona.
Angie's passion was her family. Her four grandchildren and ten great grandchildren along with many others who called her Gramma Angie and GiGi kept her calendar full. Cancer entered her life, and she fought it, with Don at her side. During remission, she couldn't wait to hit the road again. Those visits were sweeter and the time spent more precious. She lost her battle, but filled the hearts of those that knew her with love, devotion and strength. She was the soul of our family and will be missed and never forgotten. At Angie's request, there will not be a service -- she shared her life with us to create the memories we will keep in our hearts forever.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
- Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 21, 2019