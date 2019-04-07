|
Anita Edwards Engiles died on Tuesday, February 26 in Portland, Oregon after a year-long struggle with acute myeloid leukemia. Born in Clinton, Kentucky on July 24, 1946, Anita was a loving and joyful spirit and lives on through her four sisters (Cathy, Linda, Evelyn, Pamela) and one brother (Robert), 14 nieces and nephews, 21 great nieces and nephews, and countless friends, colleagues and strangers she befriended. Anita graduated from the University of Redlands in 1968 and got her JD from the University of Oregon School of Law in 1982. Anita spent most of her professional life working as a mediator, helping to broker equitable solutions to difficult problems. She also developed and offered a self-help divorce program for English- and Spanish-speaking women through Lane County Legal Aid. Perceived to have infinite energy, Anita also dedicated time to: nurturing her lush backyard garden, traveling for work, vacation and family visits, building community, fighting for justice and engaging in deep conversation. A celebration of life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 W. 13th, at 1:00 on April 20.
