|
|
Anita Pierce
October 30, 1948 - July 4, 2019
Anita Pierce died on July 4th, 2019, of complications from cancer, at her home in South Eugene.
Anita was born in Seattle on October 30th, 1948 to Roy D. and Lillian W. Pierce. Shortly after, her family moved to Portland, Oregon where she remained for the rest of her youth, except for an exciting year in Chicago in 1961. Anita attended Clackamas High School in Milwaukie, Oregon, graduating with honors in 1966.
Anita pursued further education at the University of Chicago, earning a B.A. in medieval history - or "Popes and Castles," as she liked to call it.
She married classmate Robert Pine in 1968 and the couple settled in Eugene two years later. After a European adventure, their daughter Cassandra was born. Their son, Dorian, was born in 1983 (dec. 1997). Bob and Anita later divorced but retained a close friendship.
Anita started working for the Center on Human Development at the University of Oregon in 1970. She became interested in the field of special education and pursued her master's degree as she continued working. This marked the beginning of a long, varied and enjoyable career at the Western Regional Resource Center, which provided technical assistance to special education departments in the western states and the western Pacific.
Anita found love with Hilary in 1994 after years of close friendship and shared travels. They continued life together with their children, enjoying family games, beach trips, camping adventures, and more. After a commitment ceremony in 1998, Anita and Hilary were officially married at their Eugene home in 2015.
During retirement, Hilary and Anita could not stop traveling: from hiking the Oregon Coast trail to boating the Canal du Midi in France; from camel-riding in Morocco to caving in New Zealand. Anita loved dancing, cooking, crosswords, games of all kinds, theatre and musical performances, and family get-togethers.
She was generous, caring and had a natural ability to bring people together. Anita's intrepid and determined spirit found her multi-day hiking, river-tubing, white-water rafting, skydiving, cliff-jumping and tackling any new experience with gusto.
Her enthusiasm for adventure, delicious chocolate truffles, wittiness with words and warm welcoming hugs will be greatly missed.
She is survived by a large extended family, including her spouse, Hilary, her daughter Cassandra, her sister Christina, three step-children, nine grandchildren, one great-grandson, and many more much-loved in-laws and out-laws!
A celebration of Anita's life will be held on Saturday, July 20th from 3-5 p.m at the Vet's Club (upstairs ballroom), 1626 Willamette St., Eugene. Donations in her name can be made to Emerald Kidsports Foundation for the Dorian Pine Memorial Soccer Scholarship Endowment Fund.
Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, Oregon.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 12 to July 13, 2019