Anja Zatylny
August 10, 1941 - April 14, 2020
Anja Riitta (Ijäs) Zatylny of Eugene, Oregon passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020, at the age of 78. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, as well as their two daughters, two sons, 16 grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. Anja was born and raised in Finland. After living a short time in England in her late teens, she moved to Canada where she met and married her husband. They lived there for most of their years together raising their four children before moving to the United States later in life to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Always direct but full of compassion for everyone, she loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. She taught her family to work hard, to be positive and optimistic, and to love and serve everyone. Her life of service was focused through her faithful membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved serving in the temple and doing family history work. She and her husband also served an 18-month mission in Poland for their church. We were all Mom's (and especially Mummi's) kultas. We will miss her dearly. A celebration of life is being held in her honor for family members and close friends in September.
