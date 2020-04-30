|
Ann Bunnel-Hornstra
9-18-47 - 4-16-20
Clara Ann Bunnel-Hornstra, 72, was born September 18, 1947 in Iola, Kansas to Ralph and Evelyn (Neuenswander) Bunnel. She passed away April 16, 2020 from complications of a rare autoimmune disease at her home in Coburg, Oregon.
Ann graduated from Colony High School, Colony, Kansas in 1965. She earned her Bachelors degree from John Brown University, Siloam Springs, Arkansas in 1969. During her time at JBU she met and fell in love with Herb Hornstra. They were married August 16, 1980 in Coburg, Oregon.
In February 1970, Ann began her career as a Flight Attendant for TWA and flew with them until 1992. She began with Southwest Airlines July 1995 and was still an employee. She loved to fly but it also allowed her to visit siblings, nieces and nephews and friends around the country. She made it a point to be at graduations, weddings and special gatherings. Ann and Herb had many, many friends from their church family at University Fellowship in Eugene, Oregon.
Her mission in life was to serve God through serving others in a selfless kind way by encouragement and recognition through the lost art of handwritten all occasion notes and letters including birthday, anniversary, sympathy, thinking of you and thank you notes. She had a gift of never missing a birthday or anniversary card for friends, family and co-workers numbering well in the 100's. Forty-five years ago, she added the art of crocheting baby booties, making hundreds for gifts.
For the last eight years, Ann and Herb volunteered at Camp Agape (the highest form of love) which is a four day camp of sharing God's love to 200 children ages 7-17 who have one or both incarcerated parents. Ann could not wait for that camp each summer. Prior to Camp Agape, they were involved in several mission trips to Mexico serving in nursing homes and on home building projects. Nothing is so strong as gentleness; nothing so gentle as real strength.
The 23rd Psalm was a favorite of Ann's and was her promise.
The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing.
He makes me lie down in green pastures,
He leads me beside quiet waters, he refreshes my soul.
He guides me along the right paths for his name's sake.
Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil,
For you are with me; Your rod and your staff comfort me.
You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies.
You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows.
Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life,
And I will dwell in the house of the Lord FOREVER.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Herb, of the home; ten siblings: Jane Ives, Tulsa, OK; Beth (Dave) Benware, Keller, TX; Carol (Hal) Hall, Tulsa, OK; George Bunnel, Oskaloosa, KS; Marty (Jack) Golden, Conway, AR; Susan (Rick) Brown, Garland, TX; Ed (Tausa) Bunnel, Lenexa, KS; Kathy (Gary) Allen, Springfield, MO; Patty (Mick) Leibold, Tulsa, OK; John (Heather) Bunnel, San Juan Capistrano, CA. 30 nieces and nephews along with 45 great-nieces and nephews were loved by Aunt Annie as were many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
In memory of Ann, please consider the following memorials in her name as they were near and dear to her heart. Agape Youth Ministry, 160 E. Broadway, Suite A, Eugene, OR 97401; The Little Light House, c/o Clarey (Allen) Sharum, 1725 S. Yorktown Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74104.
Services honoring Ann's life will be announced when travel and gathering in large groups is once again considered safe.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020